Coimbatore's seven historic lakes revived under Smart City project

"Cleaning and rejuvenation of this cascading system of lakes is the biggest project under the Coimbatore Smart City since our city was selected for the initiative. Work on it began in 2017 and we picked up revival of these seven lakes as a major and ambitious project under the smart city to not only rejuvenate the natural ecosystem, but also create more recreational spaces in this fast-developing city," Coimbatore's Municipal Comissioner M Prathap said.