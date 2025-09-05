Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Collateral consequences of Ukraine conflict, including fuel price, affecting Global South: India tells UNGA

“India continues to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine. We maintain that the loss of innocent lives is unacceptable, and no solution can be found on the battlefield,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said Thursday.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 05:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 05:00 IST
India NewsUkraineDiplomacy

Follow us on :

Follow Us