Collateral consequences of Ukraine conflict, including fuel price, affecting Global South: India tells UNGA
“India continues to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine. We maintain that the loss of innocent lives is unacceptable, and no solution can be found on the battlefield,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said Thursday.
