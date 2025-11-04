Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Committed to ensuring quality education for youth: PM Modi on QS Asia rankings

The Prime Minister shared a link to the QS Asia University Rankings-2026 report, which said that the number of Indian universities represented in the list has increased from 24 in 2016 to 294 in 2026.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 17:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 17:45 IST
India NewsNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us