<p>The Communist Party of India (Maoist) has weakened over the years due to major setbacks and things have come to such a situation that are struggling to find enough members to fit into their Politburo.</p><p>According to a report in <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/maoists-weakest-numbers-dip-leaders-killed-communist-party-left-wing-extremism-politburo-10055843/">The Indian Express</a>, the Politburo which is the highest decision making body of the party, are left with just four members -- Muppalla Laxman Rao, alias Ganpathy, Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Abhay, Thippiri Thirupathi alias Deoji and Misir Besra alias Sagar.</p><p>Many reasons are being attributed to it including the death of key leaders and the arrest of their top clan. </p><p>“The command structure of the Maoists is now in tatters. Consistent intelligence-led operations and surrenders have left the organisation fragmented and disoriented,” Bastar IGP Sundarraj P was quoted as saying in the Indian daily.</p><p>Over the years security forces have tightened operations predominately removing high-ranking leaders. </p><p>Last month, Basavaraju, an influential Maoist leader was eliminated. He was the first grassroots member of the Naxal movement to be killed by the Chhattisgarh Police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG).</p>.Basavaraju, 26 other slain Naxalites carried cumulative bounty of Rs 3.33 cr in Chhattisgarh: Police.<p>Sudhakar, another prominent Maoist leader after Basavaraju, was taken down on June 6 around the same area.</p><p>The Politburo numbers began to dwindle with the arrest of Sushil Roy in West Bengal. </p><p>In the years between 2008 and 2011, many leaders were taken into custody. At present, there are 14 members in the Central Committee CC inclusive of the four in the Politburo.</p>