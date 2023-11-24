Cong, BJP war of words over Rahul's 'panauti' jibe at PM escalates into poster war

The political slugfest over Rahul Gandhi's 'panauti' barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi escalated into a poster war on social media on Friday with the Congress referring to the PM as 'Panauti-e-Azam' and the BJP hitting back, calling the Gandhi family the 'real panauti' of the country.