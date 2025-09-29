Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | September 29, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 02:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Abortion rights activists take part in a demonstration for the decriminalisation and legalisation of abortion, during International Safe Abortion Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil September 28, 2025.

Abortion rights activists take part in a demonstration for the decriminalisation and legalisation of abortion, during International Safe Abortion Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil September 28, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

German Navy frigate FGS Hamburg F220 is docked in Copenhagen, ahead of the upcoming EU summit, Denmark September 28, 2025.

German Navy frigate FGS Hamburg F220 is docked in Copenhagen, ahead of the upcoming EU summit, Denmark September 28, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
An illuminated view of the Bomikhal Durga Puja pandal during the festival, in Bhubaneswar, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

An illuminated view of the Bomikhal Durga Puja pandal during the festival, in Bhubaneswar, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

Viltre Herrera Abraham of Cuba during Men's Long Jump T47 final event at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

Viltre Herrera Abraham of Cuba during Men's Long Jump T47 final event at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Artists perform during the inauguration ceremony of the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships 2025, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

Artists perform during the inauguration ceremony of the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships 2025, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 02:21 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us