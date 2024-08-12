Congress' Adivasi wing demands increase in 'political reservation' for SC, ST

The resolution also found fault with Narendra Modi government’s National Monetisation Programme, accusing it of selling public assets to “crony friends”, which leads to "reducing reservation for SCs and STs that increases unemployment". It demanded that public undertakings should not be sold to private parties and that the quota regime is secured.

Amid surging cases of people using fake caste certificates to usurp benefits of affirmative action policies meant for Dalits and tribals, the Adivasi Congress demanded that such certificates should be cancelled and rightful share of tribals should be given to them.

Referring to the existence of 28 regiments in the Indian Army with caste and state names, it also wanted an ‘Adivasi Regiment’.

Recalling the T Haque Committee’s recommendations on ‘Strategic Government Intervention’ in the form of MSP for 13 minor forest products, it demanded that a separate Price Commission on MFP be constituted to render "justice" to Minor Forest Producers.

On Judiciary, the resolution sought the implementation of the Kariya Munda Commission report, which wanted the setting up of Indian Judiciary Services to ensure equal representation of SCs/STs in Judicial services at the Supreme Court and high court levels.

“It is extremely shameful for India that among the 33 Supreme Court judges, there is not a single Adivasi judge in the top court,” it said.

Accusing the BJP governments in states of diluting laws related to Adivasis, it demanded strong implementation of the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act 1996, Forest Right Act 2006, Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013 and the 5th Schedule of the Constitution.

It also advocated the need for targeted schemes for the welfare and empowerment of tribal women across India. Annual funds should be allocated under the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) to these schemes, and the government should undertake strict monitoring of implementation so that the funds do not lapse like other targeted schemes for SCs/STs, it said.

The Adivasi Congress also urged the government to recognize ‘International Day of the World Indigenous People’ on August 9.