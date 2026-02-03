Congress asks govt to take Parliament into confidence on US, EU trade deals
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that from the information President Donald Trump has provided, it is abundantly clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "completely surrendered".
लगभग ठीक एक साल पहले, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के दोबारा चुने जाने पर उन्हें बधाई देने के लिए व्हाइट हाउस पहुँचे थे। वहाँ उन्होंने अपनी मशहूर झप्पी कूटनीति का पूरा प्रदर्शन किया।भारत-अमेरिका संबंध इससे पहले कभी इतने उज्ज्वल नहीं लगे थे।