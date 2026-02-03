Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress asks govt to take Parliament into confidence on US, EU trade deals

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that from the information President Donald Trump has provided, it is abundantly clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "completely surrendered".
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 06:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 06:05 IST
India NewsUnited StatesCongressIndian PoliticsParliamentEuropean Union

Follow us on :

Follow Us