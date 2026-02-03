<p>With various surprising nominations for the 98th Academy Awards, the annual event this year has caught global attention for the snubs and scores. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oscars">Oscars</a> will be no less than blocks of amazement, drama, and more. Although the nominations raised questions, one thing is for sure -- this year's recommendations defined changes in the global film industry, redefined interpretations, and crossed worldly boundaries to make an impact.</p><p>The nominees showed diversity in genre, but a few names stood out as they broke years-old records. Actors shone in their craft, stories came alive beyond the screen, earning their place at the dais. </p>.98th Academy Awards: When and where to watch the 2026 Oscar nominees announcement live.<p>Here is a list of the most-talked about records, making history in the timeline of cinematic achievements. From the industry cheering for inclusivity in cinema, to notable shifts in societal perspectives and choices, the catalogue of nominations is an example of numbers speaking for themselves. </p><p>Michael B Jordan-starrer <em>Sinners </em>set the record for the film with the most amount of nominations, surpassing <em>All About Eve</em>, <em>Titanic, </em>and <em>La La Land</em>'s numbers. With 16 nominations, the Ryan Coogler directorial created history by bagging selections across 'best supporting actress', 'best actor', 'best director', 'best supporting actor', and 'best picture' categories.</p><p>Across reviews and deep dives, <em>Sinners </em>explored themes of racism, exploitation, and oppression, going beyond the sets engulfed in fantasy and thriller. Coogler has called this film one of his more personal movies yet, attaching its significance to attributes to exposure in cinema.</p><p>Jordan has previously collaborated with Coogler in Marvel's <em>Black Panther</em> and <em>Creed</em> franchises, along with the director's feature debut in <em>Fruitvale Station. </em></p><p>At a neck-to-neck competition, <em>One Battle After Another </em>scored 13 nods, followed by <em>Marty Supreme, Frakenstein, </em>and<em> Sentimental Value. </em></p>.98th Academy Awards: Check full list of nominees for Oscars 2026.<p>Actor Timothée Chalamet created history by being the youngest man to attain three nominations, with his performance in <em>Marty Supreme. </em>The thirty-year-old received the nomination for his performance as Marty, and also for his role as a co-producer in the film.</p><p>Directed by Josh Safdie, who is also known for films such as <em>Daddy Longlegs </em>and <em>Heaven Knows What, </em>the film follows Marty Mauser (portrayed by Timothée Chalamet), as he follows his dreams on the path to greatness (as he always dreamed of).</p><p>Chalamet was previously nominated for the Best Actor category in <em>Call Me By Your Name </em>(2017)<em> </em>and <em>Complete Unknown </em>(2024), making him one the youngest actors to ever be nominated at the age of 22 (<em>Call Me By Your Name</em>). </p><p>Emma Stone, known for her role in <em>La La Land, </em>rewrote the record books by becoming the youngest actress, and the second person ever, to gain seven Oscar nominations. In the 98th edition, she gained two nods for her role in the dark-comedy <em>Bugonia, </em>one for lead actress and the other for Best Picture. </p><p>Adding to her badge of honours following nominations for <em>Birdman</em> (2015), <em>La La Land</em> (2017), <em>The Favourite</em> (2019), two for <em>Poor Things</em> (2024), and two for <em>Bugonia</em>, the actress's performance in her recent hit was praised beyond the panel. </p><p>The film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, revolves around two men obsessed with conspiracies kidnap Michelle Fuller (played by Emma Stone) the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, when they are convinced that she's an alien who wants to destroy planet Earth.</p><p>Emma Stone surpassed Merly Streep by achieving the record at the age of 37. Streep, <em>The Devil Wears Prada </em>actress, had held the record since 1988, when she was 38. </p><p>This years Oscars also made headlines, with various non-English films being considered for the awards. <em>Homebound, </em>starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, had been shortlisted for the 15-list, but did not make it to the final five in the Best International Feature Film category.</p><p>Another surprise absence was of the <em>Wicked: For Good </em>receiving zero nominations, adding to the snubs as its prequel earned 10 Academy Award nominations, and won in the Best Costume Design and Best Production Design categories.</p><p>A globe-viewed podium, an array of seasoned and blooming artists, spectrums of genres, and a gold-plated statuette, the 98th Academy Awards are one of the most awaited events for cinephiles and aspirants alike. Though its authenticity has been frequently questioned in the recent years, the Oscars continue to hold meaning in the entertainment industry. </p><p>The event is scheduled to take place on March 15 and will be broadcasted on <em>ABC, </em>with<em> </em>a livestream on the Hulu app.</p>