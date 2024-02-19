Congress believes only one family has right over Bharat Ratna: PM Modi

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the Congress and said the party believes that members of only one family has the right over the Bharat Ratna.

Modi was addressing a gathering at a ground-breaking ceremony here for about 14,000 projects across the state worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore.

"Just a few days ago, our government had the privilege of awarding Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh, the messiah of farmers. Honouring Chaudhary Saheb, the son of the soil of Uttar Pradesh, is an honour for crores of farmers and labourers of the country. But unfortunately, the Congress and its allies do not understand this," he said.

"You must have seen that when (name of) Chaudhary Charan Singh was being discussed in the Parliament, how the Congress people made it difficult to even speak about Chaudhary Saheb. Congress people believe that the members of only one family has the right over Bharat Ratna," the prime minister said.