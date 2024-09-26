Congress cites Supreme Court observation to accuse Byju's of 'preferential treatment' to BCCI in settling dues

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Supreme Court has rightly asked a question of the beleaguered edutech company Byju's. When it has a debt of Rs 15,000 crore, why did it give BCCI over-riding priority and settle the Rs 158 crore debt it owed to the cricket body?" "The Supreme Court also called out the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal for 'non-application of mind' while approving Byju's settlement. Is there any mystery at all on this preferential treatment of BCCI by Byju's? Biological links and connections with non-biological beings certainly matter," he said on X.