Congress demands Supreme Court-monitored probe into electoral bonds scheme

Congress on Saturday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the electoral bond through which the ruling BJP encashed Rs 6,065 crore over five years.
Senior leader Jairam Ramesh made the claim in a press conference at the AICC headquarters.
In the presser, Ramesh further said, " ...BJP govt used private companies...there were 4 ways for this scam. The first was, 'Chanda do dhandha lo'... the second way is 'theka lo ghus do', which is postpaid, you get a contract first and then you give the bribe, 3rd way is post raid, first ED or CBI are sent to the companies and to escape from them, these companies would buy electoral bond, 4th way, usage of shell companies...", as per ANI.
(Published 23 March 2024, 09:23 IST)