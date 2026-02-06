Menu
India trashes Pakistan's allegations of Indian link to Islamabad bombing

At least 31 people were killed and 169 others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in Islamabad.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 20:06 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 20:06 IST
