Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress reduced Minority Affairs Ministry to 'Muslim Affairs' Ministry during its rule, says Kiren Rijiju

Gandhi is speaking ill of the country on foreign soil and is collaborating with anti-India forces, the Union minister alleged.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 11:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 11:32 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsKiren Rijiju

Follow us on :

Follow Us