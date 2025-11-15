Menu
News in Pics | November 15, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 01:58 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resource Minister DK Shivakumar addresses the gathering during the release of his book titled 'Neerina Hejje' (Foot Prints of Water), at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI

A faith leader is detained by Illinois State Police during a protest against immigration actions, outside the Broadview ICE facility in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

Credit: Reuters

A gun is fired by the Honourable Artillery Company during a 62-gun salute marking the 77th birthday of Britain’s King Charles, in Tower Wharf, London, Britain.

Credit: Reuters

Published 15 November 2025, 01:58 IST
