Congress releases list of resolutions taken on Day 1 of Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad

The Congress on Saturday released the list of resolutions taken on the first day of the Working Committee meeting held in Telangana’s Hyderabad. The CWC adopted a resolution urging all democratic forces to condemn and resist the Modi government's "assault" on the Constitution.
Among many other resolutions, the grand old party has demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed during the special session of the Parliament.
The party called for increasing existing upper limit of reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs. It also reiterated its resolve to make the I.N.D.I.A initiative an ideological and electoral success to free the country from divisive politics.
CEC, ECs appointment bill will severely compromise the independence of the Election Commission to conduct free and fair polls, stated another resolution.
Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and general secretaries KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, among others, were present at the meeting.