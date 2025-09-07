Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

300 persons booked over bursting crackers during Ganeshotsav procession in Kerala

According to police, the accused persons were part of a procession which began from the premises of Mallikarjuna Temple in Kasaba village here on Saturday.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 09:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 09:46 IST
India NewsKeralaGaneshotsava

Follow us on :

Follow Us