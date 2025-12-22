<p>New Delhi: The All India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress</a> Committee (AICC) Scheduled Castes (SC) Department has expressed strong outrage over the replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=G%20RAM%20G">G RAM G</a>) Act.</p><p>National chairperson of Congress's SC Department, Rajendra Pal Gautam, alleged that by scrapping MGNREGA, the BJP-led central government has conspired to deprive Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes, and landless people of their livelihood.</p>.VB-G RAM-G: Act replacing MGNREGA might impose financial burden on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.<p>Speaking at the national advisory committee meeting of the AICC SC Department held at the AICC office, Gautam strongly criticised the central government, stating that through G RAM G Act, the NDA government has infringed upon the autonomy of state governments. The financial burden on states has increased due to the new legislation, he said. </p><p>"The BJP government has scrapped many schemes introduced during the UPA regime. By changing or scrapping schemes from the UPA era, the government headed by Narendra Modi is committing injustice against the poor," he accused.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, AICC national coordinator Anand Kumar said, "The BJP government is anti-poor and anti-Dalit. Due to the NDA government's policies, Scheduled Caste people are facing injustice."</p><p>"In recent days, cyber fraud cases are increasing, with thousands of crores being looted. There is a need to fight against this mafia in the same way as vote theft," Kumar said.</p>