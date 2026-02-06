<p>Chandigarh: The family of cricketer Vihaan Malhotra celebrated in his hometown Patiala after India beat England by 100 runs to win the Under-19 World Cup in Harare on Friday.</p>.<p>Vihaan chipped in with a 36-ball 30 in the match.</p>.<p>His mother Poonam Malhotra said in Patiala: "It is a very big day for us. We couldn't control our emotions.</p>.<p>"The team worked hard for this day, and it finally bore fruit. We are very happy," she told PTI Videos.</p>.<p>She said the family is planning a grand welcome for Vihaan.</p>.I had faith on my batting skills that I can contribute in big games: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.<p>Vihaan's father Manoj Malhotra said winning World Cup was his son's dream.</p>.<p>"He always remains calm and we tell him to give it his best shot," he said. </p>