Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Cricketer Vihaan's family celebrates in Patiala after India's U-19 World Cup win

Vihaan chipped in with a 36-ball 30 in the match.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 18:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 18:38 IST
Sports NewsCricketU-19 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us