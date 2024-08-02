Congress submits privilege notice against Amit Shah for 'misleading' claims on Wayanad landslides

New Delhi: Congress on Friday submitted a breach of privilege notice against Home Minister Amit Shah accusing him of misleading the Rajya Sabha by claiming in the House that the Kerala government did not act on the early warnings issued to it on landslides in Wayanad.

In the letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said these claims were “extensively fact-checked” in the media and it is clear that Shah “misled the Rajya Sabha by his emphatic statements which have been proven to be false”.

The letter also signed by Congress Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tewari and senior MP Digvijaya Singh said it is well established that misleading the House by a Minister or an MP constitutes a breach of privilege and contempt of the House.