Congress tells Kharge to take 'complete rest' after pacemaker implant

<p>Bengaluru: Congress has asked its president Mallikarjun Kharge to take “complete rest” for a few days following a pacemaker implantation procedure he underwent, party general secretary K C Venugopal said on Friday. </p><p>Venugopal met Kharge, 83, at his Sadashivanagar residence. </p><p>“Kharge is very much okay. He’s a 24/7 hardworking leader he used to go wherever the party wanted him to. We understand that that created a health issue for him. The party has asked him to take complete rest,” Venugopal said, adding that top leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were in touch with Kharge daily. </p>.Kharge undergoes pacemaker procedure, to start work soon.<p><strong>CM tenure: Party will decide</strong></p><p>Asked about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completing a full term, Venugopal said: “Congress is capable enough to decide what should happen in our party. Please leave the decision to us. Whenever a decision is needed, the party is capable to take it.” </p>