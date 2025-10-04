Menu
Mysore Association to celebrate centenary on Sunday

The chief guests are playwright-director Prakash Belawadi and IM Vitthalamurthy, former chairman of the Department of Kannada and Culture.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 19:43 IST
Published 03 October 2025, 19:43 IST
