Mysore Association to celebrate centenary on Sunday

<p>Bengaluru: The Mysore Association will mark its centenary on Sunday at 10 am at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Auditorium, Race Course Road.</p>.<p>The chief guests are playwright-director Prakash Belawadi and IM Vitthalamurthy, former chairman of the Department of Kannada and Culture.</p>.<p>Founded in 1926 by Mysoreans seeking a cultural anchor in a new city, the association has, for a hundred years, been a guardian of Kannada literature, theatre, music and heritage in Mumbai.</p>.<p>Inaugurated by Prof NS Subba Rao, it grew into a community hub with the construction of Vanivilas Hall at Matunga in 1934. Built entirely through member contributions and volunteer effort, the hall became a stage for art, ideas and identity, and a second home for Mysoreans and Kannadigas.</p>