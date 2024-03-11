Congress to hold nationwide protests against Anantkumar Hegde's remarks on Constitution

Addressing a press conference here, Kharge said it is with "great sadness" that he is saying that the ruling BJP has "not completely accepted" the country's Constitution.

"On one hand, the Prime Minister says that the Constitution will never be changed and on the other hand, he asks his people to say that a two-thirds majority is required to amend the Constitution," he said.

"This is not said by a normal person or a fringe element, they are leaders and MPs of the BJP. They have been saying this and today again, they again repeated this in Karnataka that the Constitution must be changed," Kharge said.

His comments were in response to Hegde's remarks in Karnataka's Karwar on Sunday that people should give two-third majority to BJP in Parliament as well as make the party win a large number of states to "set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress". BJP has distanced itself from the remarks.