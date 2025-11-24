<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>will observe November 26, the day the Constitution was adopted in 1949, as ‘Samvidhan Bachao Divas’ (Save Constitution Day) across the country by organising discussions on 'vote chori' (vote theft) and “dangers” posed by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, as well as public reading of the Preamble, among others.</p><p>General secretary (Organisation) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-c-venugopal">K C Venugopal</a> has sent a circular to all State units asking them to organise programmes on Wednesday, emphasising that this year’s observance of the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Divas’ carries “profound significance given the unprecedented challenges” facing the democratic institutions of the country and the “very spirit” of the Constitution.</p><p>All State units have been asked to organise programmes in every district headquarters on November 26 with “seriousness, discipline, and maximum participation”.</p><p>Venugopal said the values enshrined in the Constitution — justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, and the protection of every citizen’s rights — are under “visible strain” and the country is witnessing a growing attack on the Constitution marked by “systematic vote theft, electoral malpractices, abuse of institutions, and the dubious SIR-driven attempts to distort the electoral rolls”. </p><p>“These actions strike at the very heart of our constitutional morality and democratic traditions. It is our collective responsibility to expose these dangers before the people, and to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to defend the Constitution, its institutions, and its values,” he said.</p>.Congress to hold rally against 'vote chori' in Delhi on December 14.<p>With the party set to raise its decibel levels on vote theft with a rally at Ramlila Maidan on December 14, Venugopal said discussions on 'vote chori', "misuse" of investigative agencies, electoral manipulation, and the dangers posed by the SIR process, explaining how these actions weaken democracy and violate constitutional guarantees, could be held.</p><p>He said the programmes could also include seminars on the ideals of the Constitution, the current threats to its foundational principles, and the importance of safeguarding democratic rights. Interactive sessions with party workers, youth, women, civil society members and the general public could also be arranged as well as public readings of the Preamble, highlighting its enduring relevance.</p><p>Mass outreach activities emphasising the Congress’ commitment to defend the Constitution and protect citizens from attempts to undermine democratic processes should also be organised, he said.</p><p>“The central message of this day must be clear and consistent across all States — India’s Constitution is under attack, and it is the duty of every citizen to defend it. Our programmes should reaffirm that the Congress party stands firm against the subversion of elections, and against all efforts to dilute constitutional protections,” Venugopal said.</p><p>“Let us dedicate this day to honouring B R Ambedkar and all the architects of our Constitution by renewing our pledge to preserve, protect, and defend the Republic and its democratic foundations,” he added.</p>