Congress Working Committee condemns govt action against NewsClick

"The conspiracy theories floated by the government only exposes its own monumental hypocrisy in accepting donations from Chinese companies to PM CARES Fund and investments from China’s government-owned companies, its inability to control the zooming imports from China, and worst of all the Prime Minister’s clean chit to China on 19 June, 2020, when he denied all Chinese transgressions at our border," it said.

The resolution said the Modi government has escalated the misuse of the law and the unleashing of central agencies against those who ask questions and oppose the government’s actions, including the leaders of the Opposition parties across the country.

"Such coercive and illegal action cripples the free press, hinders the fundamental rights of citizens, journalists and politicians to hold the government accountable, and lowers India’s standing in the world as a democracy. The Prime Minister and the BJP have degraded the political discourse to such a level that official posters are being made to incite and provoke violence against former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, similar to the one commissioned by Nathuram Godse against Mahatma Gandhi and senior Congress leaders of the freedom movement," it said.

The CWC observes that the frequency of these attacks by the Modi government will only increase in the run-up to the five state elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but the Indian people will no longer be intimidated by these tactics, the resolution added.