Congress's Anand Sharma opposes caste census in letter to Kharge

Congress leader Anand Sharma in a letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, written on March 19, opposed the caste census.
"Though caste is a reality of Indian society, Congress has never engaged in nor endorsed identity politics. That is detrimental to democracy in a society with a rich diversity of region, religion, caste and ethnicity," he said.
"In my considered view, a Caste Census can not be a panacea nor a solution for unemployment and prevailing inequalities," he added.
Sharma is the former Union Cabinet Minister in charge of Commerce and Industry and Textiles and served as the Deputy Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha from June 2014 to 2022.
In response, Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain told news agency ANI that a caste census would enable the grand old party to formulate policies that benefit every section of Indian society.
"We have not done any caste-based politics. There is democracy in the party to discuss all issues," Hussain added.
(Published 21 March 2024, 09:07 IST)