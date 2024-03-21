Congress's Anand Sharma opposes caste census in letter to Kharge

"In my considered view, a Caste Census can not be a panacea nor a solution for unemployment and prevailing inequalities," he added.

Sharma is the former Union Cabinet Minister in charge of Commerce and Industry and Textiles and served as the Deputy Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha from June 2014 to 2022.

In response, Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain told news agency ANI that a caste census would enable the grand old party to formulate policies that benefit every section of Indian society.