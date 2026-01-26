Constitution a shield to protect people's rights: Rahul Gandhi
Our Constitution is the greatest weapon for every Indian — it is our voice, the protective shield for our rights. Our republic stands on the strong foundation of this very document, which will be empowered only through equality and harmony, he says
समय की जरुरत है कि हम अपने संविधान के सिद्धांतों औरभावना की रक्षा में मजबूती से खड़े हों। न्याय, स्वतंत्रता, समानता और भाईचारा ये वे स्थायी मूल्य हैं जो हमारे संस्थापकों ने हमें दिए हैं, और इनकी रक्षा करना हमारा पवित्र कर्तव्य है।