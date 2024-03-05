'Core engineering disciplines cannot be replaced by AI, curriculum revamp not needed,' says director of IIT-Mandi

"No we do not have to change our curriculum completely because that will not be prudent on our part. Even with AI we will still need good engineers who have good concepts. I don't think AI would do all these things. Without any concepts of structural engineering, how they can the engineers build a bridge or how they can build a 100 storied apartment that is earthquake-resistant," he said.

"AI can probably give a finishing touch, you know, making things much better, this and that. But the core engineering discipline cannot be replaced by AI or AI technology. So, this is a hype. I cannot tell you how long this will continue, but I am pretty sure every phase has its own end," he said.