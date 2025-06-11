Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Corruption complaints sans prescribed format won't be entertained: Lokpal

In a circular dated June 5, it said the Lokpal did not have power to review its orders while noting "increasing instances of complainants desirous of a reconsideration of the verdict given by it".
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 10:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 10:55 IST
India NewsCorruptionLokpal

Follow us on :

Follow Us