'Countrywide ramifications,' SC to examine consultation process in Lokayukta appointment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday decided to examine the manner and process of consultation with the Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of the High Court in the appointment of Lokayukta, an anti-corruption body in Indian states.

"Bearing in mind country wide ramifications, we will examine the matter," a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

The court issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government on a writ petition filed by the state Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Umang Singhar.

The petitioner, led by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha, submitted there was no proper consultation in the appointment of Justice Satyendra Kumar Singh as Lokayukta this month as only one name was placed before him.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, said there are a number of judgements related to the appointment of Lokayukta and all those were rendered after the High Court examined those matters. He also countered the submission that only one name was placed before the Leader of the Opposition for the purpose of consultation.

The court directed the Madhya Pradesh government to place the original files before it.

It asked the state government to file a response in the matter within two weeks.

Singhar has earlier written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accusing the state government of making the Lokayukta appointment without following the constitutional process.

Singhar, who is one of the members of the selection committee as the leader of the opposition, said that the Lokayukta was appointed without the proper consultation as per provisions of Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta and Up-Lokayukta Adhiniyam, 1981.