<p>New Delhi: The CPI(M) has condemned RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat's remark that Muslims should "give away" the mosques in Kashi and Mathura as disregard of the law of the land.</p><p>The party's Polit Bureau on Friday said that with his statement Bhagwat "attempted to reignite the Mathura and Kashi disputes."</p><p>"He demanded that Muslims 'give away' the mosques in these two places as a precondition for 'brotherhood'," the CPI(M) said</p><p>"After the demolition of the Babri Masjid, an act in which the RSS was involved, the Parliament passed a law prohibiting the alteration of any religious site that existed before 1947. According to this law, the status quo must be maintained in both Mathura and Kashi," the party said.</p><p>"Such demands are aimed at provoking communal passions, diverting public attention, and polarising society along religious lines," it added.</p><p>The CPI(M) alleged that the RSS chief was raking up divisive issues to shield the BJP government from public anger ahead of the upcoming elections.</p>.<p>"It has long been the practice of the RSS and its affiliated organisations to incite communal divisions whenever they seek to distract people from their worsening economic conditions," it said.</p><p>The Left party said that high US tariffs, a weakening economy, growing attacks on peasants and workers, and mounting proof of electoral malpractices and manipulation, had made the masses becoming disillusioned with the BJP-led government.</p><p>The CPI(M) also called upon the people of the country to "remain vigilant against the divisive policies of the RSS."</p><p>"The unity and integrity of India are of utmost importance and must be safeguarded at all costs," it said.</p><p>Bhagwat on Thursday said Ram temple was the only movement that the Sangh supported, and it will not back any other such campaign, including reclamations of Kashi and Mathura sites.</p><p>He, however, later said RSS volunteers were free to join such movements.</p>