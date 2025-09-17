<p>New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Punjab floods demanding quick assessment of the damage and a comprehensive relief package.</p>.<p>The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said the Rs 1,600-crore initial relief by the Central government is "grave injustice" to the people of Punjab and asserted that the crisis demands a bolder response.</p>.<p>"The Rs 1,600 crore initial relief announced by the Union government does grave injustice to the people of Punjab. Estimates suggest that the state has suffered a loss of at least 20,000 crore.</p>.<p>"This crisis demands a bolder response. I request the government to facilitate a quick assessment of the damage and deliver a comprehensive relief package," Gandhi said in his letter to PM Modi.</p>.<p>The Congress leader said the catastrophic floods have devastated Punjab as he himself witnessed the shocking devastation.</p>.BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'throwing tantrum' after his spat with Punjab police officer.<p>Gandhi said over 4 lakh acres of paddy crop have destroyed, and over 10 lakh animals have perished. Lakhs of people, mostly from marginalised communities, have lost their homes, he claimed.</p>.<p>"The flood has also rendered vast tracts of land uncultivable in the near future. Even today, thousands of acres are submerged and villages remain cut off," he said.</p>.<p>"Despite the gravity of this crisis, I witnessed the very best of humanity. Communities rallied behind those who lost everything," he noted.</p>.<p>"People opened their homes to strangers and shared whatever little they had. Their generosity, and commitment to help, often at great personal risk was admirable," the former Congress chief said.</p>.<p>Gandhi had visited the flood-hit areas in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab on Monday and interacted with those affected by nature's fury.</p>.<p>Gandhi also visited the houses which were damaged by the recent floods and sat among some flood-affected people. He was accompanied by Punjab Congress leaders.</p>