<p>Amman: Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday personally drove Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jordan">Jordan</a> Museum here, in a special gesture reflecting the warmth of ties between India and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arab">Arab</a> nation.</p>.<p>The Crown Prince is a 42nd-generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad.</p>.<p>Modi arrived in Jordan's capital Amman on Monday on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II. Jordan is the first leg of the Prime Minister's four-day, three-nation tour, which will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman.</p>.<p>The Jordan Museum, located in the Ras al-Ein district of Amman, is the country’s largest museum and showcases some of its most significant archaeological and historical artefacts.</p>.PM Modi highlights substantive outcomes of Jordan visit, says ties expanded across key sectors.<p>Built in 2014, the museum traces the civilisational journey of the region from prehistoric times to the present day.</p>.<p>The museum's collection includes animal bones dating back 1.5 million years and the 9,000-year-old Ain Ghazal lime plaster statues, considered among the world's oldest ever made.</p>