Cyber experts express concern about data security in India

Gullapalli suggests a holistic way of looking at threats and attacks rather than delegating to an IT person. “You need to understand the business, the ecosystem and who is coming after you, and work with the board and management to implement a prevention-first cybersecurity strategy for maximum cyber resiliency.”

Post-Covid, hospitals in India and generally across the world were forced into accelerated digital transformation, with a focus on a zero-touch approach as opposed to paper-based previously.