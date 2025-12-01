<p>Kolkata: If those in power believe that asking rightful questions on behalf of the people is ‘drama’, then the people will respond appropriately in the next elections, Trinamool Congress general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-banerjee">Abhishek Banerjee</a> said on Monday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/opposition-using-parliament-to-vent-out-frustration-pm-modi-3815627">opposition parties of resorting to theatrics</a> in Parliament.</p> <p>“If the Opposition demands a discussion on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/sir-20-poll-body-has-blood-on-their-hands-tmc-on-death-of-blos-ec-tells-party-not-to-interfere-3813191">40 deaths after the launch of the Special Intensive Revision</a> of the electoral rolls in West Bengal, is that drama?” the TMC member in the Lok Sabha said, adding: “Is asking for a discussion on (the April 22 terror attacks) in Pahalgam (in J&K), a drama? Is discussing the (November 10) explosion in Delhi a drama? Is asking for Bengal’s pending dues, worth about Rs 1.94 lakh crore, under MGNREGA, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Awas Yojana, also drama? Should people not demand discussions in Parliament?” the heir apparent of the TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee, said.</p>.'Biggest dramabaaz talking...': Congress hits back at PM Modi, cites rushed passage of bills, lack of debate in House.<p>He made the remarks in his constituency, Diamond Harbour, near Kolkata, shortly after Modi, while addressing journalists ahead of the winter session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, said that Parliament was “not a place for drama but for delivery”.</p> <p>Abhishek reacted sharply, accusing the ruling coalition led by the Bharatiya Janata Party of seeking to enjoy the power without accountability.</p> <p>“The Opposition’s duty is to ensure the Government functions within the ambit of law, something this government is failing to do. Winning elections in a state does not mean they (the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance) are no longer answerable to the people. If people can give a mandate, they can also withdraw it. Parliament must function, but why is the government scared to discuss the SIR?” </p>.Parliament | Can the new Rajya Sabha Chairman restore the spirit of dialogue?.<p>The TMC has been criticising the Election Commission ever since the poll panel launched the SIR of the electoral rolls in West Bengal. The party alleged that several people had died either by suicide or due to the fear of being disenfranchised. Besides, several BLOs engaged for the voter revision exercise had also died in West Bengal, including two by suicide. One of the deceased BLOs, who died by suicide, blamed the EC for leading her to death by imposing a heavy workload.</p> <p>The TMC leader alleged that the EC had launched an “unplanned and glitch-ridden” voter list revision process. He said that the BLOs were neither trained nor equipped to handle the workload.</p> <p>Abhishek, the nephew of the state chief minister, referred to the 2016 demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes and recalled that the prime minister had then asked for 50 days to eliminate black money and had even said that he would accept any punishment if he had failed. “It has been 3,650 days. Has the menace of black money been eradicated? This government simply refuses accountability,” said Abhishek. “If you claim that the SIR of the electoral rolls is necessary because of infiltration, first explain how infiltrators entered India. Who is responsible for securing borders?” he said, hitting out at the Centre. </p>