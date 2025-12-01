Menu
Hindu outfit submits complaint to Goa cops over Ranveer Singh's Chamundadevi remarks

While seeking a thorough investigation, the outfit also urged IFFI organisers to frame a code of conduct to ensure no religious deity is depicted in an insulting manner at future events.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 16:36 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 16:36 IST
India NewsGoaRanveer SinghIFFI

