Hindu outfit submits complaint to Goa cops over Ranveer Singh's Chamundadevi remarks

<p>Panaji: The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Monday submitted a complaint to police against actor Ranveer Singh alleging he insulted Goddess Chamundadevi during the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa.</p>.<p>According to the complaint, Singh had imitated on stage the divine form of a deity portrayed in the Kannada film "Kantara-Chapter 1" and referred to Chamundi Daiva, revered by the Kotitulu community, as a "female ghost".</p>.<p>HJS representatives Pramod Tuyekar and Dilip Shetye submitted a memorandum to Panaji police station sub-inspector Sahin Shetye seeking the registration of an offence under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.</p>.Ranveer Singh draws flak for mimicking 'Daiva' from 'Kantara' in spite of Rishab Shetty's request to refrain at IFFI Goa.<p>"Chamundi Daiva is considered a sacred family deity of the Tulu community, and depicting or describing the deity in a derogatory manner amounts to disrespect. Such acts may cause public resentment and disturb peace," the HJS said.</p>.<p>While seeking a thorough investigation, the outfit also urged IFFI organisers to frame a code of conduct to ensure no religious deity is depicted in an insulting manner at future events.</p>.<p>"Ranveer Singh should issue a public apology and assure he would refrain from making such remarks or performances in the future," the HJS said while appealing to its supporters to register their protest in a peaceful and lawful manner.</p>.<p>Singh was not available for comment.</p>