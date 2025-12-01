Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath's cousin found dead: Boyfriend booked for abetment to suicide

<p>Bengaluru: Days after Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath's cousin was found dead in a southern Bengaluru apartment, police have booked her boyfriend for abetment to suicide. </p><p>The FIR was registered by the Puttenahalli police on November 22 following a complaint by Harsha B, the father of the deceased, Achala Harsha, 22. </p>.Mother of pan masala baron's daughter-in-law who died by 'suicide' accuses in-laws of cruelty.<p>Achala, a engineering graduate from Hassan, was found dead in her Bengaluru apartment on November 21. </p><p>Police have named the boyfriend Mayank Gowda and his mother Myna in the FIR. </p><p>In the complaint, Harsha alleged that Mayank had falsely promised marriage, sexually and mentally harassed Achala and pushed her to die by suicide. Myna, too, had abused Achala and threatened her, he alleged. </p>