Cyclone Remal hits Bengal hard, heavy downpour to continue

Cyclone Remal has caused significant damage in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal. The severe cyclonic storm made landfall on May 26, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and widespread disruption.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 08:30 IST
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 08:30 IST

West Bengal and its coastal areas suffered extensive damage to infrastructure and property, as Cyclone Remal tore through the state and neighbouring Bangladesh with winds speeds reaching 135 km per hour on Sunday.

Credit: PTI

However, the severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' weakened into a cyclonic storm on Monday morning, sustaining wind speeds of 80-90 kilometres per hour.

Credit: PTI

Reportedly, two people have lost their lives following the landfall, the Met Department said.

Credit: PTI

Roofs of thatched huts were blown away, uprooted trees blocked roads in Kolkata as well as in the coastal districts, and electricity poles were knocked down causing significant power disruption in various parts of the state, including in the city’s outskirts.

Credit: PTI

NDRF personnel remove an uprooted tree from the roof of a house after the landfall of Cyclone 'Remal', in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

Credit: PTI

Several pockets of Kolkata remained waterlogged on Monday morning due to heavy rains.

Credit: PTI

Suburban train services remained partially suspended adding to commuters’ woes, before operations limped back to normal.

Credit: PTI

Commuters wait for buses at a stop during rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal's landfall, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI

After remaining suspended for 21 hours in view of Cyclone Remal, Flight services at the Kolkata airport resumed on Monday morning.

Credit: PTI

NDRF personnel remove uprooted trees from a road after the landfall of Cyclone 'Remal', at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Credit: PTI

Published 27 May 2024, 08:30 IST
India NewsCycloneWest BengalPhotos

