Cyclone Remal hits Bengal hard, heavy downpour to continue

West Bengal and its coastal areas suffered extensive damage to infrastructure and property, as Cyclone Remal tore through the state and neighbouring Bangladesh with winds speeds reaching 135 km per hour on Sunday.
However, the severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' weakened into a cyclonic storm on Monday morning, sustaining wind speeds of 80-90 kilometres per hour.
Reportedly, two people have lost their lives following the landfall, the Met Department said.
Roofs of thatched huts were blown away, uprooted trees blocked roads in Kolkata as well as in the coastal districts, and electricity poles were knocked down causing significant power disruption in various parts of the state, including in the city’s outskirts.
NDRF personnel remove an uprooted tree from the roof of a house after the landfall of Cyclone 'Remal', in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal.
Several pockets of Kolkata remained waterlogged on Monday morning due to heavy rains.
Suburban train services remained partially suspended adding to commuters’ woes, before operations limped back to normal.
Commuters wait for buses at a stop during rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal's landfall, in Kolkata.
After remaining suspended for 21 hours in view of Cyclone Remal, Flight services at the Kolkata airport resumed on Monday morning.
NDRF personnel remove uprooted trees from a road after the landfall of Cyclone 'Remal', at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.
Published 27 May 2024, 08:30 IST