Dalit community will launch 'Jute Maro Andolan' against Rahul over quota remark, says Athawale

Responding to a question regarding Gandhi's statement, Athawale, who is also the president of the Republican Party of India, said that no one can snatch the reservation of Dalits, OBC and Aadivasi and whoever attempts to do that would be dealt with.

"The Dalit community and Republican Party of India would launch a nationwide -Jute Maro andolan- against the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi for his remark on reservation," he said and added that shoes should be thrown at Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi is a useless man. Whenever he goes to England or America, he talks against India", he said and advised Gandhi not to make wage statements.

He said, "How is it possible that there is no democracy in the country? How can Rahul Gandhi get 99 seats and become the leader of the opposition if there is no democracy in the country?"

"The people have given us a mandate and the NDA government is taking everyone ahead, he added.