'Dark web' threats: Amid exam fiascos, NTA reportedly powerless against cyberattacks

With its staff unsure about the safe conduct of any exam due to reports claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) website has been hacked, the agency is experiencing a major crisis.

After the UGC-NET was cancelled owing to alleged cyberthreats, now an NTA official has come forward citing further threats to the conduct of examinations.

According to a report by The Times of India, a senior NTA official said that the testing organisation's IT and administrative staff fear that the re-conducting of the exams won't be possible due to "terrorist organisations" hacking into the NTA's security protocols, using the dark web. "to expose the chinks this year".

"A national level think tank needs to work on such threats," ToI further quoted a government official as saying.

According to the publication, hinting that the NTA has no capacity to oppose or obstruct these "organised attacks", the official said, "They are not going to stop. The dark web is used by terrorist organisations. We are not sure how safe even our back box (placed where question papers are kept) is."

"Two days ago, the Bihar Police asked for details of six candidates, sharing their roll numbers. Two of the roll number don't exist, and for another two, the names of the candidates and their roll numbers don't match. There are so many contradictions, including the timing of the seizures, which was post-exam when all the question papers are already in the public domain," the official said, according to TOI.