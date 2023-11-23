Day 2: Two terrorists, soldier killed in ongoing Rajouri encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists and a soldier were killed in the ongoing gunfight in the border Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (November 22), taking the toll to seven.
Earlier on Wednesday, four army personnel, including two officers, lost their lives after a joint search team of the army and police came under intense fire during a cordon-and-search operation in the Baji Maal area of Dharmsal in Rajouri.
On Thursday, a Pakistani terrorist, identified as Quari, who was trained on the Pakistan and Afghan front, and was a senior leader of Lashkar-e-Toiba, was killed by the security forces along with his associate, reports said. A soldier who was injured in the gun battle also succumbed to his injuries.
A Jammu-based defence spokesperson said that Quari was tasked with reviving terrorism in the region and was a highly-ranked terrorist leader of the LeT.
“He has been active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group for the last one year. He is also believed to be the mastermind of Dangri and Kandi attacks,” he said.
And, added he was an expert in IEDs, operating and hiding from caves, and a trained sniper.
Reports said the firing resumed this morning in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal belt after an overnight pause. The highly forested region was cordoned off with the deployment of additional security forces to ensure terrorists involved in the encounter don’t escape in the night.
This is the third major incident in which troops have suffered major casualties in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, this year. Five soldiers each were killed at Mendhar and Kandi forests in Poonch and Rajouri on April 20 and May 5 respectively. Those killed at Kandi were PARA commandos.
Rajouri and Poonch districts have witnessed a number of encounters this year, both on the Line of Control as well as hinterland. There were reports indicating the presence of terrorists in the upper reaches of the twin border districts.