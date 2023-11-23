Day 2: Two terrorists, soldier killed in ongoing Rajouri encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists and a soldier were killed in the ongoing gunfight in the border Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (November 22), taking the toll to seven.

Earlier on Wednesday, four army personnel, including two officers, lost their lives after a joint search team of the army and police came under intense fire during a cordon-and-search operation in the Baji Maal area of Dharmsal in Rajouri.

On Thursday, a Pakistani terrorist, identified as Quari, who was trained on the Pakistan and Afghan front, and was a senior leader of Lashkar-e-Toiba, was killed by the security forces along with his associate, reports said. A soldier who was injured in the gun battle also succumbed to his injuries.

A Jammu-based defence spokesperson said that Quari was tasked with reviving terrorism in the region and was a highly-ranked terrorist leader of the LeT.