DD News changes logo colour from red to saffron

New Delhi: The now-familiar red logo of the national news broadcaster 'DD News' has now been changed to saffron with the channel saying it is available in a "new avatar" but values remain the same.
The changes in the logo and text (news in Hindi) coincided with the introduction of a state-of-the-art studio system and a revamped website.
"While our values remain the same, we are now available in a new avatar. Get ready for a news journey like never before. Experience the all-new DD News. We have the courage to put: Accuracy over speed.Facts over claims.Truth over sensationalism. Because if it is on DD News, it is the truth!" the broadcaster posted on 'X' on Tuesday.
The changes in logo colour, which also is used by the ruling BJP, came at a time the country is in election mode and has attracted criticism from a section of social media users.
(Published 18 April 2024, 16:17 IST)