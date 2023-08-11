Death penalty for rape of minor: New Bill to replace IPC bats for stringent measures

Those men having sex with a woman through "deceitful means or making by promise to marry" without any intention of fulfilling the same could face imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years and shall also be liable to fine.

Those people who print or publish the name or any matter which may make known the identity of a rape survivor may face a jail term of up to two years and will also be liable to pay a fine.

According to the Bill, if a woman dies after the rape or it causes the woman to be in a persistent vegetative state, the convict shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than 20 years, but which may extend to imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life, or with death.

"In this law, special care has been taken of women and children, it has been ensured that criminals are punished and the police cannot misuse their powers," Shah said adding, in the current laws heinous crimes like murder or crime against women were placed very low and crimes like treason, robbery and attack on the official of the government were kept above these. "We are changing this approach and the first chapter in these new laws will be on crimes against women and children," he said.