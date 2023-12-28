Death sentence to eight Indians in Qatar commuted

Qatar's Court of Appeal has commuted the death sentence awarded to eight Indian nationals, all former Navy personnel, in the Dahra Global case, the MEA said on Thursday.
MEA said that a detailed judgement on reduced sentences is awaited, and it will continue to engage with Qatari authorities.
"Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities," the MEA said in a statement on Thursday.
More to follow...