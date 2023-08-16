Deaths take sheen off higher tiger numbers

Karnataka is among the very few states that have been uploading the deaths, both natural and unnatural, of elephants on its official website. The state recently announced that in the last four years, it has added 350 elephants in its wild. In the last three years, the state lost 176 elephants, including 40 due to unnatural deaths. A senior Karnataka Forest Department official, who did not wish to be named, said the state forests are in a catch-22 situation. “There are at least two tiger reserves which can hold more tigers and elephants than their current holding capacity. Three others have reached their saturation level. Unnatural deaths, especially electrocution, are a major concern for the department as these deaths are caused due to human-animal conflict. We need to find a balancing act by providing safe corridors for both tigers and elephants,” he said.