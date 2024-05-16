Time after time

They were always kind to this strange boy, who only wanted what people didn’t. One storekeeper refused to believe that HMT Watches had shut down, insisting that government stuff never shuts down. It is forever. Another proudly showed me a framed certificate, declaring him a trained HMT watch technician. He told me how big and fancy the factory had been and how there was an HMT cinema hall in the Jalahalli Township. Sometimes they would show me the different mechanisms making these watches tick over cups of chai.