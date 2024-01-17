'Declare holiday in courts on Ram mandir inauguration': BCI chairman writes to CJI

He said this event holds immense religious, historical, and cultural significance for millions of people across the country, marking the realization of a long-awaited dream and the culmination of legal proceedings that have been pivotal in defining the nation’s structure.

“Lord Ram’s universal significance extends beyond cultural and religious boundaries, touching the hearts and minds of people across diverse communities and belief systems,” he said.

In light of religious, cultural, national, and international importance of this event, he asked the CJI to consider declaring a holiday in the Supreme Court, high courts, district courts, and other courts across India on January 22.

"This holiday would allow members of the legal fraternity and court staff to participate in or observe the inauguration ceremonies in Ayodhya and other related events across the country,” he said.

He said the matters requiring attention can be accommodated through special arrangements or, if necessary, rescheduled for the following working day.

“This gesture would not only recognise the profound cultural significance of the Shri Ram mandir inauguration but also demonstrate a harmonious blend of legal processes with the cultural ethos of our nation,” Mishra said.