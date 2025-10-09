<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">India</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/australia">Australia</a> on Thursday explored the possibility of joint production of military hardware as Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a> and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles held talks in Canberra on further expanding the bilateral strategic ties.</p>.<p>Singh, currently on a two-day visit to Australia, described his meeting with Marles as "productive".</p>.<p>We reviewed the full spectrum of India-Australia defence cooperation, including defence industry, cyber defence, maritime security and regional challenges, he said on social media.</p>.<p>Singh said both sides also reaffirmed the importance of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-australia">India-Australia</a> comprehensive strategic partnership.</p>.India negotiating deal to create 1 million homes in Australia, approaches UAE for financial help.<p>"I highlighted the rapid growth of India's defence industry and India's growing stature as a credible source of high-quality defence tech globally," he said.</p>.<p>The defence minister said both sides discussed potential for "deeper defence industry partnerships".</p>.<p>"I thank Australia for its steadfast support on cross-border terrorism & shared regional stability. Together, we will deepen cooperation for a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific," he said.</p>.<p>Singh also met Australian Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anthony-albanese">Anthony Albanese</a>.</p>.<p>The defence minister said the Australian leader fondly recalled his deep association with India during the meeting.</p>.Australia, India likely to expand free trade pact, minister says.<p>"I am confident that India-Australia bilateral relationship will continue to grow deeper and stronger," Singh said.</p>.<p>The India-Australia defence engagements have expanded in the last few years, including in areas of capacity-building, training, ship visits, and bilateral exercises.</p>.<p>India and Australia elevated their bilateral relationship from a strategic partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in 2020.</p>