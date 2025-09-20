<p>New Delhi: Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Sing</a>h will dedicate a manufacturing facility of Tata Advanced Systems to produce wheeled armoured personnel carriers in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/morocco">Morocco</a> during his two-day visit to the North African nation beginning September 21, the defence ministry said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The facility at Berrechid is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/africa">Africa</a>.</p>.India chooses hard power when negotiations fail to yield solutions: Rajnath Singh .<p>Singh's visit to Morocco will be the first-ever trip to that country by an Indian defence minister.</p>.<p>The facility is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa, which marks an important milestone reflecting the growing global footprint of India's defence industry under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, the ministry said.</p>.<p>During the visit, Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi, it said.</p>