Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Morocco from September 21

During the visit, Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 07:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 07:51 IST
India NewsMoroccoDefence Minister Rajnath Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us