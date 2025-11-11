<p>New Delhi: Confusion and grief marked the atmosphere at the Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash (LNJP) Hospital here on Monday night as families waited anxiously for word on their loved ones.</p>.<p>As victims were brought to the hospital near the blast site, there were heart-rending scenes outside as relatives alleged a lack of information and mismanagement.</p>.<p>An elderly man was seen pleading with the police and hospital guards to let him inside to check on his son. He was finally allowed after a heated argument.</p>.Delhi blast: 9 killed, 20 injured in car explosion near Red Fort; eyewitnesses recount horror .<p>"My son Ankush Sharma went to visit the Gauri Shankar temple with his friend Rahul Kaushik. While Rahul was sent home after stitches on his head, Ankush is fighting for his life," said Sudheer Sharma, a resident of Rohtas Nagar in Shahdara.</p>.<p>Zeeshan Ansari, the brother-in-law of one Dawd who sustained injuries in the blast, said, "He called me after the incident. We rushed here immediately, but have not been allowed to see him till now."</p>.<p>Mohammad Danish, the cousin of auto-rickshaw driver Sameer Khan, who was injured in the blast, said a stranger called him to inform him about the incident. "Sameer is in the ICU. We still don't know how bad his situation is," he said.</p>