Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi car blast: Heart-rending scenes outside Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Hospital

Mohammad Danish, the cousin of auto-rickshaw driver Sameer Khan, who was injured in the blast, said a stranger called him to inform him about the incident.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 21:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 21:34 IST
DelhiblastHospitalExplosion

Follow us on :

Follow Us